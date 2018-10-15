TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire on the southside after reports of flames around 4 p.m. Sunday.

TFD responded to the 1500 block of Bilby Road after multiple reports of smoke coming from a mobile home. When crews arrived, they found the fire was actually in an adjacent mobile home park at the 1400 block of East Mossman Road.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within minutes of arrival.

According to neighbors, a family with children lives in the mobile home but were not home at the time. The family did arrive nearly an hour later to find the mobile home had caught fire.

No one was hurt during the incident. TFD says there was no evidence of working smoke detectors in the mobile home.