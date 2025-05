TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to requests for comment on a possible lockdown at Southgate Academy on Valencia and 12th Ave.

"Officers are on the scene of a reported fight at the school, with a possible weapon seen. Officers currently have everyone detained, and we are waiting on additional details."

TPD Spokesperson

The K-12 charter school has not responded to questions. KGUN 9 will provide updates as soon as more information is available.