Southern AZ Sheriffs on TPD Chief CBP nomination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "I'm pleased for him, but I will miss him without a doubt," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. "It's not an easy job by no means, he's going to walk into quite an ordeal there. He knows he's got a partner here though. If he needs a friend or anything, we are here for him."

Nanos says he is glad that Magnus got the nomination to be the next Customs and Border Protection Commissioner.

"It's positive, all positive for Tucson," Nanos said. "Anytime you can get some influence from your community into Washington what a great way for us to be in a good position here."

Sheriff David Hathaway from Santa Cruz County says local experience will help Magnus.

"I think it's a real good thing because we can have a local voice in all of this process that everything to do with the border, with immigration, with border barries, with guest worker programs or anything that may come down the pipeline as far as border issues," Hathaway said. "I think we've been lacking somewhat of a local voice in this area."

Cochise County Sheriff said the following in a statement to KGUN 9.

“As our border communities address the many challenges facing illegal smuggling efforts by organized criminal cartels, the importance of our homeland security and our nation’s administration to appoint leadership that possesses the experience and knowledge to secure our borders is critical during a crisis. It is not the time to play political theater and/or avoidance as the time to act is not tomorrow, but immediately. My fellow Sheriffs and I will continue to remain steadfast and vocal until our borders find secure sustainability and manageable balance. On behalf of our oaths and statutory authority to protect our citizens, we will continue to challenge those elected to office and appointed to fulfill their duties and their ultimate mandate requiring them to protect all Americans. It’s not about the position a leader possesses, but the leadership one possesses to safeguard the people. I will limit my comment regarding the recent announcement of Tucson Police Chief Magnus’ appointment to the content of this statement with high hopes his oath will override any political agenda.”

If Magnus is confirmed, the city would begin to search for a new police chief.

Mayor Romero sent KGUN 9 this statement on what that process would look like.

"If Chief Magnus is confirmed as Commissioner of CBP, I believe we need to have a national search of candidates from other cities as well as explore potential candidates within the Department. It is important that the process for selecting our next Police Chief is open and transparent.

In my view, the ideal candidate would be able to build off of the community-based policing strategies Chief Magnus has implemented at TPD, and help to re-imagine how we provide community safety through initiatives like the Community Safety Program.

For now, I look forward to continue working with Chief Magnus while he is in Tucson and wish him the best of luck during the confirmation process."