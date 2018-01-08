Southern Arizona to see first rain, snow of 2018

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A storm system is expected to bring between 0.10 and 0.50 inch of rain to southern Arizona valley’s Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

In addition, four to seven inches of snow is possible above 7,000 feet.

Snow levels could bottom out as low as 5,500 feet by Wednesday morning.

FORECAST: Valley rain and mountain snow coming

Winds will also pick up as this storm approaches, with gusts as high as 40 mph by Tuesday night.

Much cooler highs will follow the storm as it exits Wednesday, dropping to the upper 50s to mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday. Gradual warming will return for the weekend.