Southern Arizona response to the president's four pillars of immigration

10:21 PM, Jan 31, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - Both Republicans and Democrats from southern Arizona are responding to the president's four pillars of immigration outlined during the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Representative Martha McSally, who is now running for Senate, says she feels like the president will work with Congress to keep the border safe and serve southern Arizona.

While McSally says she believes the president's stance on immigration brings both sides together, Congressman Raul Grijalva says it was divisive.

Congressman Grijalva is running for re-election this year in his seat in the House of Representatives.

