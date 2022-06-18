Southern Arizona organizations support single moms in pursuing a career

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 33-year-old Latricia Sterling is a mom to six boys.

"My favorite part about being a mom is just watching my kids grow," said Sterling.

She's raising her kids on her own and it hasn't always been easy. Especially when it comes to pursuing a career.

"I want to set up a more solid foundation for my family where I could be able to support my family without having to be on government assistance," said Sterling.

With a little bit of support, Sterling has been able to start working towards that goal. She enrolled in a Pathways for Single Moms program offered by the YWCA of Southern Arizona and the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona. Their goal is to help single moms.

"Think about all the things that they do and have to juggle. Adding school on top of that is a really daunting thing for a lot of moms and is sometimes impossible if they don't have that added support," said Pathways for Single Moms Program Manager, Emily Wilson.

The program helps moms enroll at Pima Community College, provides financial support and even coordinates childcare.

"We're talking about their children and changing the lives of their children. If we start with mothers and women, we're going to see that longevity impact economically in our community," said YWCA of Southern Arizona CEO, Magdalena Verdugo.

The help has given Sterling the opportunity to focus on building a better life for her family.

"I don't have to stress as much. I can go to school and I can do well. If anything were to come up I know I have a resource to reach out to. I'm not alone," said Sterling.

The Pathways for Single Moms program is currently accepting applications for the Fall semester.