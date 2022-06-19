Southern Arizona moms help each other through baby formula shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Robyn Blick knew she would face challenges as a new mom during a national baby formula shortage.

"I'm terrified of not being able to find food for my baby. I just knew, no matter what happens, that I had to breastfeed," said Blick.

At the end of Blick's pregnancy, formula was becoming difficult to find. She immediately started preparing to nurse.

"Making sure you're eating, drinking, and pumping. Pumping really does help boost your supply," said Blick.

Unfortunately, not every mom has the option to breastfeed. On social media, a community of Southern Arizona moms has come together to help those who are struggling to find formula.

"A lot of people, and I've done it a couple of times, just take pictures of the formula aisle, post the location and the time you were there," said Blick.

Dr. Christina Valentine, a neonatologist and nutritionist with Banner Health, said the supply chain is slowly beginning to heal.

"The formula is there. It's just a matter of where it is," said Valentine.

Valentine stresses the importance of proper nutrition for babies.

"We're finding if babies miss iron, if they miss DHA, in the first 1,000 days of life, it really can impact their development later and their social and psychiatric health," said Valentine.

Valentine recommends that parents work closely with their pediatrician, especially when it comes to feeding their baby something new.

"A lot of folks can do this virtually now with a tele-health call. You can tell them what brand you were on and work towards getting a brand you can trust. Having a good U.S. brand that is screened by a dietitian would be very helpful," said Valentine.