Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation to open LGBTQ youth center

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Southern Arizona Aids Foundation (SAAF) is opening Tucson's newest youth center on Fourth Avenue. The project was made to support the LQBTQ local community.

The Thornhill Lopez Center will be safe place on Fourth for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth to gather. There, they will be able to do homework, access art programs through a collaboration with the museum of contemporary art, take part in peer education opportunities and other programs. The youth center prevention programs include Eon, HIV Youth Peer Education (HYPE), and Arizona's Life Links for Youth (Project Ally).

The foundation raised nearly $2 million through a capital campaign that began almost two years ago to purchase the building and renovate it for the new center. The facility is named after Curtis Thornhill, a Tucson native who has provided the biggest donation for the campaign.One hundred other donors also made the project possible.

To mark the grand opening, SAAF invites the community to a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on January 18, 2018 from 11:30-1pm. The Thornhill Lopez Center is on 4th, 526 North 4th Avenue.

