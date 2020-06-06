Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

911 system restored across Southern Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
'He's going to die here': Cincinnati 911 dispatcher refused to send help to stroke victim
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-06 12:35:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 911 system services have been restored after agencies across Southern Arizona experienced outages Saturday morning.

Some of the agencies that reported outages include; the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Nogales Police Department, Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District, and the University of Arizona Police Department.

Many of those agencies are reporting the system has now been restored, and to now call 911 in case of an emergency.

The city of Tucson says if you receive a busy signal to call 520-372-8011.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.