911 system restored across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 911 system services have been restored after agencies across Southern Arizona experienced outages Saturday morning.

Some of the agencies that reported outages include; the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Nogales Police Department, Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District, and the University of Arizona Police Department.

Many of those agencies are reporting the system has now been restored, and to now call 911 in case of an emergency.

The city of Tucson says if you receive a busy signal to call 520-372-8011.