Lockdown lifted at University of Arizona Tech Park in Southeast Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 1:23 p.m.

According to a UA text message-based alert, the suspect has been located by law enforcement off-campus and the lockdown is lifted.

The University of Arizona's Tech Park at 9030 S. Rita Rd. is under a lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to an alert sent out by the school.

A Citi Group call center may have been the recipient of the initial threat, according to the series of text message-based alerts. According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the lock down was self-initiated after statements made by a customer over the phone.

PCSD says deputies are currently at the Tech Park, assisting with facility checks while Tucson Police Department conducts an investigation. University of Arizona Police Department officers are also on scene.

The university says the Tech Park will remain on lockdown until first responders give the all-clear.

