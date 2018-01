TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - South Tucson Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex near 34th Street and 6th Avenue.

Officials say the three people were taken to a nearby hospital. One person is in critical condition, and the other two victims are stable.

Police are at the scene further investigating, avoid the area if possible.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for updates.