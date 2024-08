The South Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a homicide that took place in June, and it's asking the public for help in finding it.

The vehicle in question is a 2005 Dodge Caravan, missing its rear diver-side hubcap, with the license plate KSA55S/AZ.

From the photos, the minivan appears to be blue in color.

The homicide occurred in the area of South Sixth Avenue and Interstate 10 on June 17, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.