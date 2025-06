UPDATE (4:28 p.m. June 27):

South Houghton Road has reopened, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

South Houghton Road is closed in both directions between East Sahuarita Road and East Camino del Emperador due to a car fire, according to a Facebook post from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The post advises drivers to avoid the area and to find alternate routes.