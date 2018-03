TUCSON, Ariz. - Police on the University of Arizona campus are asking for help identifying suspects in a burglary.

The burglary occurred on March 6, at 10:45 p.m.

The suspect's forced entry into an unoccupied sorority house and stole several items before exiting the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, 88-CRIME, or the UAPD tips line 520-621-8477 (TIPS).