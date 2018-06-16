Sonora, Mexico and Arizona Governors sign agreements to strengthen both states

TUCSON, Ariz. - Strengthening the relations between two countries was the focus of this years Arizona-Mexico summit.

Two memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed Friday afternoon by both Sonoran Governor and Arizona Governor.

Both Sonora, Mexico Governor @claudiapavlovic and Governor @dougducey sign agreements aiming to strengthen ties between the neighboring states.





"The relationship between Arizona and Sonora, Mexico has been very positive we've been able to announce a tremendous amount OF academic success and growth and wins I believe on both sides of the border," says Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey.

Sonora, Mexico Governor, Claudia Pavlovich says, "there is much confidence in what they are doing in their states and she wouldn't want to want to lose this opportunity."

"This is network of value that helps us out in all kinds of issue including growing our economy and the exchange of goods, our issues both including growing the economy," says Ducey.

Gov. Ducey says the state of Arizona has seen more than 200,000 people move to the state in the past 3 years and is at the lowest unemployment rate in more than a decade.

Big businesses also coming to the Grand Canyon State. "Some of the wins we have made economically with business people include choosing Arizona as the place to call home as their headquarters, place of investment and distribution or supply chain."

Gov. Palvovich says she believes this is the right decision and path for her state of Sonora.

