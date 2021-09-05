Sonoita's Labor Day Rodeo kicks off Saturday

SONOITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sonoita's 106th Labor Day Rodeo kicked off three days' worth of events this afternoon.

A tribute to the thirteen Marines and Corpsman who gave their lives in Afghanistan preceded off the main events.

“We will probably have several 100 contestants and it runs for three days. On any day we'll probably have 12 to 1,500 people in the audience," said Dotson.

Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association President Harry Dotson expects the turnout to make a big mark on Southern Arizona's rural-wine country.

“It is one of the most significant economic impacts we have because for three days-- Labor Day weekend-- we have three to five thousand people here in the community," said Dotson.

In the stands watching the participants compete was Rick Holmquist who traveled an hour south.

It was his second time hitting the road to catch what he calls history—come to life.

“It’s all about having fun. That’s all it is to me. I enjoy it and I think a lot of other people would to if they came out to experience it,” said Holmquist.

That’s what Dotson said it’s all about.

“Enjoying some of America's most significant western traditions which is the rodeo and we make it a family event, again, with the junior rodeo, but it's fun for all ages as they say," said Dotson.

Gates open at 10 a.m. each day.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

