Murder in wine country: Sonoita man arrested on suspicion of killing father

A Sonoita man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of killing his father and critically injuring his step-mother.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call at about 3:42 a.m. from 22-year-old Austin William Scheid saying that he had murdered two people at 25 Lucero Del Cielo, in Sonoita, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies apprehended Scheid in his vehicle at an intersection near the home.

The vehicle, according to the news release, was smeared with blood, and contained a bloody knife, bloody clothing and footwear.

Upon arrival at the home, deputies found the body of 64-year-old Gregory Scheid, Austin's father, and 56-year-old Jamie Lee Scheid, Austin's step-mother, who was critically injured but still alive. Jamie Lee Scheid was airlifted from the scene

Austin Scheid is currently being held in the Santa Cruz County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

