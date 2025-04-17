UPDATE: Brush fire north of Sonoita burns 50 acres; forward progress stopped

UPDATE (10:48 a.m.):

According to the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, the fire is now under Bureau of Land Management command. Its estimated size is 50 acres and forward progress has been stopped.

Multiple state and federal agencies are on the scene. There are no threats to structures. Highway 83 is open in both directions. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

———————————-

Units from the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District are on the scene at a large brush fire in the area of Highway 83 and Empire Ranch Road, on the way down to Sonoita, according to a social media post from the district.

The post is asking the public to avoid the area.

