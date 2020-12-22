Some Pima County libraries offering new service model to help reduce spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Libraries in Pima County are offering a new service model to help curve the spread of COVID-19.
Eleven public libraries will begin a curbside pickup for books on hold, and provide a larger variety of their grab-and-go service for families in need.
Library officials say they're looking to provide a service with little to no contact.
For now, there will be no public access to the library buildings, computer services, and printing will not be available.
Deputy director Michelle Simon said "We are doing curbside or outdoor holds pickup is what it's called. So if someone has placed a hold on a book through our website they are able to pick it up at one of these 11 locations."
Below are the libraries offering the new services:
- Caviglia-Arivaca Library
- Eckstrom-Columbus Library
- Joyner-Green Valley Library
- Martha Cooper Library
- Miller-Golf Links Library
- Murphy-Wilmot Library
- Nanini Library
- Oro Valley Public Library
- Salazar-Ajo Library
- Valencia Library
- Woods Memorial Library
Members have until February 1 to pickup their books on hold.
For more information about the service, visit here.