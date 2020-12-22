Some Pima County libraries offering new service model to help reduce spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Libraries in Pima County are offering a new service model to help curve the spread of COVID-19.

Eleven public libraries will begin a curbside pickup for books on hold, and provide a larger variety of their grab-and-go service for families in need.

Library officials say they're looking to provide a service with little to no contact.

For now, there will be no public access to the library buildings, computer services, and printing will not be available.

Deputy director Michelle Simon said "We are doing curbside or outdoor holds pickup is what it's called. So if someone has placed a hold on a book through our website they are able to pick it up at one of these 11 locations."

Below are the libraries offering the new services:



Caviglia-Arivaca Library

Eckstrom-Columbus Library

Joyner-Green Valley Library

Martha Cooper Library

Miller-Golf Links Library

Murphy-Wilmot Library

Nanini Library

Oro Valley Public Library

Salazar-Ajo Library

Valencia Library

Woods Memorial Library

Members have until February 1 to pickup their books on hold.

For more information about the service, visit here.