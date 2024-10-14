Some Pima County election ballots may arrive late

Pima County residents who made a one-time ballot request for the general election, prior to Oct. 8, may receive their ballots later than expected.

According to a news release from the Pima County Recorder's Office, "The delay is related to the address issue, which was discovered and publicly reported when the assembly of ballots began."

The release said the Recorder's office worked with the Elections Department to identify the affected addresses and voters.

The Elections Department worked with Runbeck, the Phoenix-based company that prints Pima County's ballots, "to guarantee that all voters can vote in the races for which they are eligible."

Printing was halted by Pima County to guarantee 100% accuracy, the news release said.

Ballots will begin to show up in Pima County mailboxes, after Tuesday, Oct. 15, the news release said.

