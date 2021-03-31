Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

items.[0].image.alt
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Capitol riots man with horns Jacob Chansley
Posted at 6:20 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 09:20:32-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of people arrested in the siege at the U.S. Capitol have apologized and expressed regret as the consequences of their actions sink in.

The ramifications include potential job losses, financial ruin, time behind bars and ignominy beyond their lifetimes as images from the riot make their way into history books. It's impossible to discern who's sincerely sorry and who's expressing contrition in a bid for leniency from the courts.

The most well-known apologies have come from Phoenix resident Jacob Chansley, who sported face paint and a furry hat with horns, and by Idaho resident Josiah Colt, who was photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.