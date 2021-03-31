Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of people arrested in the siege at the U.S. Capitol have apologized and expressed regret as the consequences of their actions sink in.

The ramifications include potential job losses, financial ruin, time behind bars and ignominy beyond their lifetimes as images from the riot make their way into history books. It's impossible to discern who's sincerely sorry and who's expressing contrition in a bid for leniency from the courts.

The most well-known apologies have come from Phoenix resident Jacob Chansley, who sported face paint and a furry hat with horns, and by Idaho resident Josiah Colt, who was photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony.

