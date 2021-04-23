Some Arizona residents to use new phone dialing procedure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Corporation Commission has announced residents in three large area codes in Arizona will have to transition to 10-digit dialing for all local calls later this year.

The commission said residents with area codes 480, 520 and 928 should begin dialing area codes with phone numbers beginning this weekend before the transition is permanent starting Oct. 24.

Calls made after that date that do not include area codes may not go through. The announcement was made after the Federal Communications Commission last year approved 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022.

