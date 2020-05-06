Menu

Some Arizona nonprofits may not overcome virus-driven losses

Villarreal, Phil
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 06, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Nearly half of nonprofits in Arizona will be unable to serve the public within the next month because of the heavy toll brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona State University released a survey Tuesday that found many nonprofits are facing bleak prospects due to losses in revenue and volunteering.

While some programs like food banks and child care are seeing their demand balloon, other nonprofits such as performing arts groups continue to spiral. Those surveyed cited cancellations of major fundraisers and few donations because of rising unemployment. Stay-at-home orders also forced groups to cease in-person programs.

