Solidarity rally held in Tucson in support of Alabama Amazon workers fighting to unionize

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Organizations and workers showed support on a 'National Day of Action' for Alabama Amazon workers fighting to unionize.

The Pima Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO held a picket rally Saturday morning on Speedway in front of the Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon.

The Chair of the Labor Federation says that Amazon is one of the most profitable companies, yet workers face poor conditions.

Here's the goal of the picket---

Chair Trish Muir said "What we'd like to see happen is them to hold free and fair elections---that they be able to have their own determination as to whether or not they want to organize and form a union without the interference of a corporation like Amazon."

There were over 50 actions across the country today in support of the workers in Alabama.