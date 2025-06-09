Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ closing brick-and-mortar, moving back into food trucks

After nine years spent in several brick-and-mortar locations, Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ is closing its doors and moving back, full-time into the food truck game.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page over the weekend that it will cease operations, working out of the bar Just 1 More, at 6255 E. Golf Links Road, on June 21.

"It’s been an honor to serve the Tucson community, and we’re incredibly grateful for the love, support, and friendships we’ve built along the way," the post said. "From surviving a pandemic to growing alongside this wonderful city, your support has meant everything to us."

Solid Grindz started as a food truck in 2014, and opened in the old Snow Peas Modern Asian Kitchen space, 1402 S. Craycroft Road, in 2016. It eventually moved down the street to 2027 S. Craycroft Road, before transitioning to its current location, 6255 E. Golf Links Road.

The Grindz menu has all of the staples: katsu chicken, kalua pulled pork, kalbi beef, spam musubi, and poke plates.

The Facebook post said the concept isn't going away entirely.

"It’s a new beginning," the post read. "We’re returning to our roots and focusing fully on our Solid Grindz Food Trucks (Maui & Pua) bringing the flavors you love directly to your neighborhoods."

The post said they would also still be doing catering and its poke bowls would still be available at the Davis-Monthan Base Exchange.