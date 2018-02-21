Social media threats leads to increased police presence at DVHS

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating non-specific social media threats to Desert View High School.

The school's Public Information Officer, Victor Mercado, released the following statement.

Good evening all,

SUSD has been in communication with TPD throughout the evening. They are investigating non specific social media posts regarding threats to DVHS. Law enforcement will have an increased presence tomorrow morning at Desert View as a precaution; but they have not given us any indication classes should be cancelled based on the information they have at this point. We will notify all DVHS families early tomorrow morning of the incident and/or if should anything change.

Thank you,

Victor