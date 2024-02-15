Social media threats directed at Tucson-area schools deemed false by police

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Threats to several Tucson-area schools were circulating on social media Thursday morning.

The specific nature of the threats has not been confirmed at this time.

Tucson Police deemed one of the threats, allegedly made toward Tucson High School, an unsubstantiated prank call. Officers responded with an investigation of campus and the surrounding area, according to Tucson High and TPD.

Similarly, Emily Gray Junior High School in the Tanque Verde Unified School District, told families in an email that their school also received an alleged threat to campus and that the school administration worked with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the School Resource officer to determine there was "no evidence of a threat at school."

"It is incredibly important that our community communicates directly with the EGJH administration or law enforcement if there is a concern about violence, rather than spreading rumors amongst the community," wrote Principal Elizabeth Egan in an email to families. "Our top priority is keeping our community safe and we want to ensure that information that is shared within the community is up to date and correct."

KGUN 9 learned the Sonoran Science Academy closed its Tucson locations as a precaution. TPD confirmed with KGUN 9 that detectives were investigating but that "the threat does not appear to be legitimate."

TUSD families received the following communication Thursday morning: