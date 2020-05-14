Sober Living Homes Allege Discrimination by Arizona Law

PHOENIX (AP) — A group representing sober living homes in Arizona has asked a judge to overturn a 2018 state law requiring such facilities to be licensed.

The Arizona Recovery Housing Association argues the law is discriminatory because it puts more burdens on them than housing programs for other disabled people.

The group said in a filing Wednesday that licensing fees for its members are almost double those for assisted living homes and other facilities.

The law was passed amid complaints from neighborhood groups and others that sober living homes were a nuisance.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, the target of the lawsuit, declined to comment.