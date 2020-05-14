Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sober Living Homes Allege Discrimination by Arizona Law

Ask a judge to overturn a 2018 state law
items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 19:19:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A group representing sober living homes in Arizona has asked a judge to overturn a 2018 state law requiring such facilities to be licensed.

The Arizona Recovery Housing Association argues the law is discriminatory because it puts more burdens on them than housing programs for other disabled people.

The group said in a filing Wednesday that licensing fees for its members are almost double those for assisted living homes and other facilities.

The law was passed amid complaints from neighborhood groups and others that sober living homes were a nuisance.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, the target of the lawsuit, declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.