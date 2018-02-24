Snow, ice on highways as system crosses northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities report snow and icy conditions on northern Arizona highways as a storm system sweeps across the region.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is causing snow showers and that snow levels will reach down to valley floors.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday that snow has closed Interstate 40 eastbound at Ash Fork. Motorists must detour to State Route 89 southbound. No time was given for its reopening.

A winter weather advisory issued for the Flagstaff area says new snowfall between 3 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday in Flagstaff and Williams may reach up to 4 inches (10 centimeters).

ADOT advised travelers headed to the Grand Canyon to allow plenty of extra travel time because of snow and limited visibility.