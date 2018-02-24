Snow, ice on highways as system crosses northern Arizona

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
6:08 PM, Feb 23, 2018
2 hours ago

Authorities report snow and icy conditions on northern Arizona highways as a storm system sweeps across the region.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities report snow and icy conditions on northern Arizona highways as a storm system sweeps across the region.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is causing snow showers and that snow levels will reach down to valley floors.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday that snow has closed Interstate 40 eastbound at Ash Fork. Motorists must detour to State Route 89 southbound. No time was given for its reopening.

A winter weather advisory issued for the Flagstaff area says new snowfall between 3 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday in Flagstaff and Williams may reach up to 4 inches (10 centimeters).

ADOT advised travelers headed to the Grand Canyon to allow plenty of extra travel time because of snow and limited visibility.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top