Snow brings business to Mt. Lemmon

MT. LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN — Mt. Lemmon is getting busy as snow starts to stick.

"In the winter when it snows, we get inundated," Grey Carpenter at the Mt. Lemmon General Store said. "It's probably our highest volume days."

Some of the most popular items are warm shirts and gloves.

"Lots of people don't come up dressed warm enough," Carpenter said. "We have all that stuff that people need and forget."

The snow brings people to Summerhaven but also to the Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley.

"During the holidays we are always busy," Graham Davies at the mountain said. "Even if we aren't skiing there's a decent tourist crowd coming to the mountains."

They have not opened for the ski season just yet, but Davies said that if they can get a foot and a half of snow this weekend that they should be able to open.

"If we get that it will be crazy," Davies said.

If Mt. Lemmon does get that much snow though, make sure to check the road conditions before making the drive up.

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

