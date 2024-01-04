It's go for snow: The road to Mt. Lemmon is open with restrictions

If you enjoy a good snowball fight, today is the day to play hooky from work, grab the kids and head up to Mt. Lemmon.

The Lemmon received 2-3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service Tucson.

Better yet, the road to Mt. Lemmon is open, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, to vehicles with all-wheel drive, four-wheel drive or chains.

PCSD advised folks on social media to watch for ice if you are heading up and to call ahead at 1-520-351-3351 to see if circumstances have changed.