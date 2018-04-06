TUCSON, Ariz. - Dunkin' Donuts is making it a lot easier and cheaper to get your Friday caffeine fix.

The coffee and doughnut joint is hosting what it's calling a "Tasting Event" for it's cold brew coffee from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

All Dunkin' Donuts locations in Tucson will be giving away 3.5 ounce samples.

Sail into the weekend with us! ☀️⛵️ Grab a 3.5 oz sample of our Cold Brew today, April 6 from 10am-2pm. pic.twitter.com/V5jrKS51kS — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) April 6, 2018

Dunkin' says the 12 hour steeping process gives the drink a sweet flavor that's reminiscent of dark chocolate.

But, if that's not quite your cup of tea (or coffee), the chain is also still offering its Girl Scout Cookie flavored coffees.

The Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie flavors will be available until the end of May.