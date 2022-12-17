Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Smuggler with loaded firearm arrested near Sasabe

FkIwhU3XkAAJrt-.jfif
U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
FkIwhU3XkAAJrt-.jfif
Posted at 9:39 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 11:39:26-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A smuggler was found with a firearm during a vehicle stop near Sasabe, Arizona, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Last Friday, agents stopped a vehicle that was suspected of smuggling.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested after five Mexican citizens were found, said Chief Modlin.

Further investigation of the vehicle had agents discover a loaded firearm under the driver's seat.

On the same day, another incident near Highway 191 had agents recover a stolen pickup truck.

The vehicle was stopped and nine migrants were hiding in the bed of the truck.

Cochise County sheriffs took the truck and the migrants were arrested, explained Chief Modlin.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM