Smuggler with loaded firearm arrested near Sasabe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A smuggler was found with a firearm during a vehicle stop near Sasabe, Arizona, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Last Friday, agents stopped a vehicle that was suspected of smuggling.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested after five Mexican citizens were found, said Chief Modlin.

Further investigation of the vehicle had agents discover a loaded firearm under the driver's seat.

On the same day, another incident near Highway 191 had agents recover a stolen pickup truck.

The vehicle was stopped and nine migrants were hiding in the bed of the truck.

Cochise County sheriffs took the truck and the migrants were arrested, explained Chief Modlin.

