Smokehouse on University Blvd. closes after overnight fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Red's Smokehouse on University Blvd. will be closed down for an unknown period of time following an overnight fire.

Tucson Fire officials say no one was injured and damage was kept to a minimum due to quick detection and response times.

When crews entered the restaurant they found the smoker on fire. The fire was under control 14 minutes after firefighters got to the scene around 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was at the business when the fire started and there were no injuries.

