That smoke in the sky billowing on the west side of Tucson is nothing to be alarmed about.

It's the result of a controlled burn at the Sweetwater Wetlands, conducted by Tucson Fire and Tucson Water.

This is the second phase of the controlled burn. The wetlands are currently closed and will reopen on Nov. 15.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, the effort supports mosquito abatement, invasive species management, and firefighter training.