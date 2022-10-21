Small plane crashes at Nogales International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small plane crashed during landing and caught fire at the Nogales International Airport on Friday, Oct. 21.

According to first responders, the pilot and single passenger safely got out of the plane with no major injuries.

Rio Rico firefighters and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash a little after 1 p.m., where they say the small aircraft became fully engulfed in flames.

Nogales International Airport is located along State Route 82.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.