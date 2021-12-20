Watch
Small general aviation aircraft makes emergency landing safely at TIA

A small general aviation aircraft made an emergency landing safely, the Tucson International Airport confirmed Sunday.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 19:28:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small general aviation aircraft made an emergency landing safely, the Tucson International Airport confirmed Sunday.

The aircraft, with the pilot, the only occupant onboard made the safe emergency landing at the Tucson Airport at around 4:05 p.m.

TIA says the aircraft is being removed from the runway.

No injuries were reported.

