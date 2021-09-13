Small business owners can attend virtual events for Small Business Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's 600,000 small business owners are being celebrated at this year's National Small Business Week.

Owners can participate in virtual events from Sept. 13-15 designed to give them the tools they need to navigate a challenge time for business in America. Sessions include topics like email marketing tips, how to receive government incentives, tips for the postal service and special sessions targeted toward Latino and Black-owned businesses.

Small businesses account for 99.5 percent of businesses in Arizona and employ 1.1 million people or 42.9 percent of the state workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Check out the full schedule of events hosted by the SBA below, and register to attend and participate at sba.gov/NSBW.

------------------------

Monday, September 13, 11 a.m. EDT – “Getting Back on Track: Resources to Build Back Better”

Day’s events include:

National Small Business Week Welcome – SBA Administrator Guzman

– SBA Administrator Guzman Morning Session – Visa US Economic Outlook: Charting a Course for the Expansion

– Visa US Economic Outlook: Charting a Course for the Expansion Mid-day Sessions –

Getting Real about Resilience Make Your Small Business More Accessible Winning in E-commerce with Email Marketing

Late-day Session – Government Incentives to Support and Retain Employees

Tuesday, September 14, 11 a.m. EDT – “Better Serving Small Businesses and Underserved Communities”

Day’s events include:

Morning Sessions – Access to Capital for Women Entrepreneurs U.S. Postal Service: Delivering Solutions for Small Businesses

–

Mid-day Sessions – Unlocking the Doors to Access for Black-Owned Businesses: Funders and Founders Share their Real-Life Stories Resilience and the Recovery: How Small Businesses Can Adapt to the Trends Transforming the Workforce

– Late-day Session – Support Latino Biz: How Mayors and influencers are leading the way to celebrate the significant economic contributions that Latino-owned businesses make, the jobs they help create, and the positive impact they bring to our community.

Wednesday, September 15, 11 a.m. EDT – “Continuance to Support Resilience and Renewal”

Day’s events include:

Morning Session – Recovery Lessons from the Nation’s Entrepreneurial Coaching Networks

– Recovery Lessons from the Nation’s Entrepreneurial Coaching Networks Panel Discussion – Exporting as a Way to Grow Your Business: How SBA Can Help You Sell Overseas

– Exporting as a Way to Grow Your Business: How SBA Can Help You Sell Overseas Mid-day Sessions –