Small business booms during the pandemic, opens first food truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Serving up Mexican treats to Tucsonans, you’ll find Tanna Cole and the Tanna Botannas team.

The 23-year-old was studying to be a teacher when she decided to take her Mexican treats business to the next level last year ago.

“Everybody was kind of like, oh no, continue to go to school and run your business on the side, but I knew deep in my heart that it wasn't going to work out if I didn't give 24/7 on my business, so I dropped everything," she said.

Cole said since then her business has blown up and that’s what led to her opening her food truck.

“I’m a risk-taker. I'm going to take risks and if it works, it works. If it doesn't, change it," she said.

That is also her advice to other business owners in her shoes.

Cole is part Latina and says making the treats has brought her closer to her culture.

“I’m around it every day. I mean Mexican food, Mexican everything, is my favorite," she said.

She said the inspiration for her treats came while visiting Guadalajara with her boyfriend.

"I brought their spice their flavor and I said I'm going to start that in Tucson. We're close to the border people love it and it works,” she said.

While Cole enjoys the success of her new truck, she looks ahead to the future and is working on finding a shop to sell her treats.

“All I wanna say is 'Si se puede,'” she said.

