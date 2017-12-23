Small building and patio at plant nursery destroyed by fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A fire destroyed a small building a patio at a plant nursery Friday night.

According to Northwest Fire, Wetmore Rd. is closed at Record Pl., east of La Cholla Blvd.

NW Fire crews arrived on the scene to find fire coming from the rear of the property just before 7:00 p.m.

The roads should reopen by 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.