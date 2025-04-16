Skeletal remains found on 'A' Mountain identified

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner has determined that skeletal remains found on Sentinel Peak ("A" Mountain) in late March were additional remains of one Terrassa Jo Fletcher-Bristol.

According to the forensic anthropology report, a cranium was found by a researcher on Sentinel Peak on March 20.

After a postmortem exam on the cranium, it was determined to belong to Fletcher-Bristol. Other skeletal remains belonging to Fletcher-Bristol were found in the area on December of 2023.

The medical examiner's office used dental records sent from the Indiana Department of Corrections, via TPD, to determine the cranium belonged to Fletcher-Bristol.