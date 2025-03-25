Skeletal remains found by church group along I-19 turn out to be human

Skeletal remains found alongside Interstate 19 over the weekend turned out to be the bones of a Green Valley man who had disappeared three years prior.

According to a news release from Sahuarita Police Department, members of a church group were picking up trash along I-19 between El Toro and Sahuarita roads on Saturday, March 22, when they discovered the remains.

At first, they thought they might be Halloween decorations, the news release said. Upon inspection from a church member who used to be a federal agent, the remains were determined to be human. Sahuarita Police were contacted the next day.

Officers arrived at the scene the next day and determined the skeleton was male, based on clothing that was found nearby: a jacket, gray shoes and a gray polo shirt, the news release said. They determined the bones had been there some time, based on their coloration.

Identification was found in a wallet belonging to John Huff, 74. Huff was reported missing on Jan. 11, 2022, the news release said. He was 71 years old at the time of his disappearance and was described in the report as having dementia and other medical issues.

At this time, no foul play is suspected. The death is not considered suspicious in nature, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call, 1-520-344-7000.