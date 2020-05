TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson family favorite is set to reopen this week.

Skate Country is reopening Thursday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. for all ages, and also for adults from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Skate country says all surfaces will be sanitized frequently plus some tables in the snack bar will be closed to help with social distancing.

They say guests are encourages to wear masks, but it is not permitted.