TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are working a shooting on the south side, shutting down Sixth Avenue between Aviation Drive and Michigan Drive.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages but it does not appear that anyone is outstanding at this time.

Tucson Police say the road will be shut down for an unknown amount of time.

