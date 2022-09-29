Six migrants found in semitruck near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents found a group of migrants during a vehicle stop near Sahuarita, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
Tucson Station agents helped the Arizona Department of Safety during a stop on Interstate 10 near Sahuarita last week.
The stopped semitruck was holding six Mexican citizens in the sleeper cab, says Chief Modlin.
Last week, Tucson Station agents assisted @Arizona_DPS with a stopped semitruck on I-10 near Sahuarita, AZ. Agents determined the U.S. citizen driver was smuggling six Mexican citizens in the sleeper cab.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 29, 2022
