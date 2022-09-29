Watch Now
Six migrants found in semitruck near Sahuarita

Posted at 6:22 PM, Sep 28, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents found a group of migrants during a vehicle stop near Sahuarita, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

Tucson Station agents helped the Arizona Department of Safety during a stop on Interstate 10 near Sahuarita last week.

The stopped semitruck was holding six Mexican citizens in the sleeper cab, says Chief Modlin.

