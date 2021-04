TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-vehicle crash that happened near 22nd St. and Park Ave. Monday resulted in the death of a 48-year-old man.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Jason Christopher Jenkins Reitan was in a Ford F-350 when he drove across eastbound lanes on 22nd St. and then off the roadway, leading to him striking a tree.

TPD says he passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. No charges or citations have been issued.