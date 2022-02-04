Watch
Single-vehicle accident along Highway 64 in Grand Canyon National Park

Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:28:26-05

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Wednesday, Feb. 2 at around 8:40 p.m. 26-year-old Haley McCormick, suffered fatal injuries when the car she was in collided with a tree. The accident was near the South Entrance Station along Highway 64 in Grand Canyon National Park.

An investigation is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in coordination with the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

