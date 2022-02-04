Single-vehicle accident along Highway 64 in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Wednesday, Feb. 2 at around 8:40 p.m. 26-year-old Haley McCormick, suffered fatal injuries when the car she was in collided with a tree. The accident was near the South Entrance Station along Highway 64 in Grand Canyon National Park.

An investigation is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in coordination with the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

----

