Single propeller 'Cessna' aircraft makes emergency landing on Hardin Road

AVRA VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Avra Valley Fire District says an aircraft had to make an emergency landing in the farm fields near Hardin Road just west of Trico Road Saturday.

Avra Valley Fire crews responded to the farm fields area near Marana around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an aircraft that went down, officials say. Upon arrival, crews found a single propeller 'Cessna' aircraft laying on its roof on the ground.

The pilot was self-extricated, awaiting medical help, AVFD says. The 40-year-old male pilot was then taken to Banner University Medical Center. He sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition.

AVFD says the pilot was flying from Chandler Municipal Airport to the Marana Regional Airport when the aircraft lost power to its engine, resulting in an emergency landing in the field.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the and National Transportation Safety Board were contacted for investigation.

No further details were immediately released.