Sinema, Cornyn tout 'Bipartisan Border Solutions Act' during Tucson visit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After touring a migrant shelter in Tucson Tuesday, Dem. Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Senator John Cornyn (Texas) spoke about a bipartisan bill the two introduced recently to address the "crisis at the border."

Titled the "Bipartisan Border Solutions Act," the two senators say it is intended to improve government response to the border.

"What this bill seeks to do is to help make more efficient and effective the process of bringing in migrants who are seeking asylum, processing them quickly, getting them out of facilities that are not very hospitable, and not designed to hold people or families for a long period of time," Senator Sinema said.

KGUN 9's BORDER SPECIAL: CRUZANDO LA LINEA

She also mentioned that the bill will help speed up the process of the path to citizenship and reunite families who do not have a valid path to legal citizenship and send them back to their home country.

The key provisions of the bill include: Congressional oversight, improving transport of migrants, protections for unaccompanied minors, improvements to credible fear determinations and the asylum process, and more.

“With the Border Patrol estimating that this situation will only get worse, we must address this in a meaningful way that is fair to migrants seeking asylum, takes the pressure off of our border communities, and allows our Border Patrol agents to focus on their primary mission of securing the border,” said Sen. Cornyn.