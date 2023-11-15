Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Simply the 'best': Condé Nast names Barrio Viejo a destination to visit in 2024

BarrioViejo.jpg
KGUN 9
Generic shot of Barrio Viejo.
BarrioViejo.jpg
Posted at 2:23 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 16:23:36-05

Barrio Viejo, one of Tucson's oldest neighborhoods, was tapped as one of the best places to go in North America and the Caribbean for 2024, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

It joined the likes of Detroit, Michigan, Big Sky, Montana, Mobile, Alabama, Grenada, and Nayarit, Mexico, among others on the list.

The article notes that Tucson has always been a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, but the city's revitalized downtown, and Barrio Viejo in particular, are new reasons for folks to make the trip to Southern Arizona.

It mentions the neighborhood's Mexican and Chinese immigrant history, and its adobe buildings, stylistically unchanged since the 1880s.

Area businesses and landmarks mentioned, include: Carly Quinn Designs, Crisol Bar, the Leo Kent hotel, and Teatro Carmen, which is currently being restored to its original glory, with an adjoining restaurant.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Basketball 2023-24 Season Preview

Eastside News

Sign up to donate