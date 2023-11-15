Simply the 'best': Condé Nast names Barrio Viejo a destination to visit in 2024

Barrio Viejo, one of Tucson's oldest neighborhoods, was tapped as one of the best places to go in North America and the Caribbean for 2024, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

It joined the likes of Detroit, Michigan, Big Sky, Montana, Mobile, Alabama, Grenada, and Nayarit, Mexico, among others on the list.

The article notes that Tucson has always been a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, but the city's revitalized downtown, and Barrio Viejo in particular, are new reasons for folks to make the trip to Southern Arizona.

It mentions the neighborhood's Mexican and Chinese immigrant history, and its adobe buildings, stylistically unchanged since the 1880s.

Area businesses and landmarks mentioned, include: Carly Quinn Designs, Crisol Bar, the Leo Kent hotel, and Teatro Carmen, which is currently being restored to its original glory, with an adjoining restaurant.